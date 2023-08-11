Drishyam 2 Star Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Reveal Baby Boy's Name

Vatsal and Ishita with son. (courtesy: ishidutta)

Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth, who welcomed a baby boy last month, shared a video from his namkaran ceremony on their Instagram profiles. They have named their son Vaayu. The caption on the post read, "Namkaran Ceremony of our little one. Vaayu Sheth. Thankyou for all the love and blessings ." Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married on November 28, 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Ishita Dutta announced her pregnancy in March this year.

Check out the post here:

Announcing the arrival of the baby last month, Vatsal Sheth posted a picture of himself with wife Ishita and their baby boy. "Us," he wrote, adding a heart emoji and added in the caption, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes."

On Vatsal Sheth's birthday last week, Ishita posted this picture with her husband and their son Vaayu and she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Vatsal Sheth. You have been great in all your roles be it a son, a friend, chachu, husband or a brother and now I cannot wait to see you as a father to our little one and I know it in my heart that you will be the best father ever. I love you Vatty and I wish you all the happiness."

In terms of work, Ishita Dutta was last seen in the thriller Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The film was a big hit at the box office last year.

Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth recently starred in Om Raut's box office debacle Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He also wrapped shooting for his Gujarati debut film, co-starring Helly Shah.