Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn Shares Glimpse Of First Song Saath Hum Rahein

A still from the video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Another day, another update from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. The actor has shared a teaser of the song Saath Hum Rahein on Instagram. From Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar spending quality time with his family by the beach to celebrating his daughter's birthday, the song teaser screams family goals from miles away. The track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Battacharya. Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) has composed the song. Sharing the teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Share the warmth of togetherness and family fun with Pan Indian Rockstar DSP's Saath Hum Rahein in the inimitable voice of Jubin Nautiyal and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya only on Panorama Music. Teaser out now.”

Ajay Devgn, in another post, said that Saath Hum Rahein “will resonate with every family as it celebrates the bond of love.”

Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak, stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Dutta. The film is bankrolled by T-Series and Panorama Studios. Drishyam 2 will open to theatres on November 18. Earlier this month, The makers dropped the trailer of the film. It opens with Ajay Devgn's monologue, which hints that "truth is like the seed of a tree." Fans just can't wait to watch more of Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna's face-off. At the time of sharing the trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai [Focus on the scenes, not the words. Because in words, lie finds a place to hide]. Drishyam 2 Trailer out now. Case reopens on 18th November, 2022."

The Drishyam films are remakes of hit Malayalam films that featured Mohanlal in lead.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The film was released a day after Diwali on October 25.