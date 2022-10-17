Drishyam 2 Trailer: Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Ajay Devgn And Akshaye Khanna's Face-Off

Akshaye and Ajay in Drishyam 2 trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Drishyam 2 has been on top on the trends list ever since it released on Monday afternoon. The film boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta. However, the Internet can't seem to get enough of the Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna face-off. The stars, who have worked together in films like LOC: Kargil, Deewangee and Aakrosh, will be seen sharing screen space after many years in Drishyam 2. Excited Twitter users summed up their excitement with a couple of tweets.

An excited fan tweeted.

After 20 Years, It's Going To Be Super Lit To See The Face-Off Between Ajay Devgn & Akshaye Khanna In #Drishyam2. #Drishyam2Trailerpic.twitter.com/OcuGeSAtY6 — SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) October 17, 2022

Where's the lie?

"It will be interesting to see Akshaye Khanna against Ajay Devgn,"read a tweet. Couldn't agree more.

"Biggest face off the year-2022," wrote another fan.

"Ajay Devgn Sir and Akshaye Khanna's combo is an incredibly good. Wow Drishyam 2 trailer is brilliant," read another tweet.

There is a very few actor who is a treat to watch everytime when he appears on screen, #AkshayKhanna is one such actor. What a performer he is. @ajaydevgn sir & #AkshayKhanna 's combo is an incredibly good. Wow #Drishyam2Trailer is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/QJkC0213po — Manoj Sharma (@Manoj_k_Sharma9) October 17, 2022

Check out the trailer of Drishyam 2 here:

Drishyam showcased the story of Ajay Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar, who tricked the police after his daughter accidentally kills the villainous son of a cop (played by Tabu). The film was a Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam hit that featured Mohanlal in lead role.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios and it will release in theatres on November 18. Other than Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.