Don't Mess With Ranveer Singh. Actor Calls Out Trolls For 'Joker' Comments

Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant sense of fashion (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer trolled trolls who called him 'joker' "Don't you guys have a job?" Ranveer to trolls "Why don't you guys do something else?" he also said

Actor Ranveer Singh, who often interacts with his fans by going live on Instagram, took out some time from chilling with his fans during a current live session to school a section of netizens, who were interrupting him by dropping nasty comments. A clip from Ranveer Singh's Insta-Live video is being shared by fan-clubs, in which the 34-year-old actor can be seen reprimanding trolls, who called him "joker" and commented on his Hindi. The now viral video begins with Ranveer addressing trolls and saying: "Lots of these types of comments coming in today: 'Music bandh kar', 'Tujhe Hindi nahi aata hai kya?', 'Joker lag raha hai... Tum logo ko koi kaam dhanda nahi hai kya? Tum log kuchh aur jaake karo na... mere life mein kyun aaya hai? (Don't you guys have a job? Why don't you guys do something else instead of coming here?)"

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's video here:

Ranveer to haters



Baba so many lovers log in just to chat with you, don't bother about the haters



PS - also reply to some lovers na...apne friends se toh aap phone pe baad mein chat karlena... pleaaase pic.twitter.com/6QsJ71LC8u — Ranveer's Cafe (@ranveercafe69) November 7, 2019

The offensive "joker" bit, as posted by trolls and mentioned by Ranveer in the video above, is perhaps a reference to the actor's OTT fashion picks. The Simmba actor enjoys a reputation for his flamboyant choice of outfits and is often criticised by the fashion police. On the other hand, Ranveer's fans admire the actor for pulling off out-of-the box sartorial choices in style.

Earlier in January, a section of the Internet decided to troll Ranveer Singh was lifted up by cops for photos at the Umang Festival in 2019. Rude comments poured in as netizens decided that Ranveer had apparently 'disrespected' the men in uniform.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which he has been cast as Kapil Dev. His last movie Gully Boy is India's official entry for the upcoming Oscars.

