Who Is Sara Arjun, Once India's Highest Paid Child Actor, Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Heroine Now

You may not have heard her name, but she has been a familiar face on our TV screens since her childhood. Now all of 20, Sara Arjun is ready to play the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

The first look of Dhurandhar was dropped on June 6 (Sunday), coinciding with Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday.

Soon, social media was abuzz about who is the new heroine romancing Ranveer Singh in the high-stakes espionage thriller, billed to be based on real events.

Who Is Sara Arjun

Films run in her blood. Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Jai Arjun, who has starred in films such as Secret Superstar, Thalaivii, Love Hostel, and Black Friday.

Before she ventured into movies, Sara Arjun had appeared in a series of commercials, including one of McDonalds, the multinational food chain.

Sara Arjun's Film Credits

She later starred in the Hindi film 404 in 2011, the same year she made her Tamil cinema debut with AL Vijay's Deiva Thirumagal. She played a lead role in the film as a six-year-old whose father, essayed by Tamil star Vikram, is a mentally challenged adult.

AL Vijay cast her again four years later in his film Saivam with South cinema veteran Nassar. In 2015, Sara Arjun featured in the Telugu remake of Saivam titled Dagudumootha Dandakor.

In 2013, she played Emraan Hashmi's dead sister in Ek Thi Daayan. A year later, she had an unnamed role as a school girl in the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho.

Sara Arjun played the younger Sonam Kapoor in the 2019 movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The actor, who has 58.8K followers on Instagram, last made headlines for playing the younger version for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mysterious Nandini in Mani Ratnam's two-part period epic Ponniyin Selvan (2022-23).

Sara Arjun as young Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

By 2023, Sara Arjun had become the highest-paid child actress in the country, with earnings amounting to Rs 10 crore.

Since then she has also starred in the 2024 teen musical drama Magic, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, Malayalam film Ann Maria Kalippilaanu (2016), and 2019 Hindi film Saand Ki Aankh.

Sara Arjun In Dhurandhar

According to the first look of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun is the lone female presence in the movie which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna.

Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar

How important her character is to the main plot, which is still under wraps, or how much screen time she gets in the film is a discussion for another time.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It is slated to be released in theatres on December 5.

