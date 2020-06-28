'Don't Know When My Passion Became My Purpose': Shah Rukh Khan On Completing 28 Years In Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan completed 28 years of his journey in the film industry on Sunday. The 54-year-old actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram profile on Sunday and wrote a warm note thanking his audience - "Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you." He also wrote about his passion for acting which he chose as his profession, "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession." SRK also added that it's his passion that will make him continue working in the film industry: "More than my professionalism, I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting." The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also gave picture courtesy to wife Gauri Khan and wrote, "Thank you, Gauri Khan, for capturing this moment." Read his post here:

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his TV debut with the 1988 series Fauji, became a household name soon after. In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Raj Kanwar's romantic drama Deewana. Over the span of 28 years, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered some of the biggest hits of the Bollywood industry such as Baazigar, Darr, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, My Name Is Khan, Chak De India and many more. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1995 romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema - it was still running in Maratha Mandir, a cinema hall in Mumbai, before movie theatres shut due to lockdown.

Shah Rukh Khan also co-owns a production house called Red Chillies Entertainment with his wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, has a few production projects lined up for this year. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment produced Kaamyaab and will next be producing Bob Biswas. Bob Biswas stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.