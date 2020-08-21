'Don't Have Cancer, Don't Do Drugs': Swastika Mukherjee's My-Hair-My-Rules Tweet

Swastika Mukherjee shared this photo (courtesy swastika24)

Actress Swastika Mukhejee, who has a reputation for calling a spade a spade, in a recent tweet laced with sarcasm, dismissed speculation and addressed intrusive enquiries about her new look. Sometime last month, Swastika got the one-side-buzz haircut and has been filling up her social media with selfies. Her recent tweet appeared to reveal that her new hairstyle prompted several users to bombard her with queries such as if she has been diagnosed with cancer or if she visited a rehab. Here's how she set the record straight with a my-hair-my-rules tweet: "No I don't have cancer (I pray I don't have it ever), No I don't do drugs, I don't smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation center. It's my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it. All questions answered?! Now chill."

Read Swastika Mukherjee's tweet here, accompanied by a close-up shot of her hairstyle.

No I don't have cancer ( I pray I don't have it ever), No I don't do drugs, I don't smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It's my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it.

In a post from June, Swastika revealed that she was anticipating chopping off her hair. "I am getting back to this ASAP. Had enough. Phew," she wrote.

And next we know, she was sharing these my-face-my-rules entries:

Swastika Mukherjee is best known for her roles in critically acclaimed Bengali films such as Bhooter Bhabishyat, Jaatishwar, Shah Jahan Regency, Ebar Shabor and Maach Mishti And More. She recently starred in the Amazon web show Paatal Lok and co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara. She current stars in the Hotstar series Shockers 2.