Qala Star Swastika Mukherjee's Epic Reply To Fan Who Questioned Her Choice Of Lipstick Colour: 'Why Not'

Qala star Swastika Mukherjee recently experimented with her makeup and wore a green shade of lipstick. This however did not sit well with some of her fans who commented on her post thereby questioning her choice of shade. It so happened that on Wednesday, the actress opted for bold green lips to complete her green outfit while she was out on an auto ride in Mumbai. Sharing a series of selfies from inside the auto, the actress wrote, "Because -I am never going to get a Uber ride, they are never available. I love repeating my clothes and I wear them till they tear. I have all the colours of the world when it comes to lipsticks and here I start wearing them in my daily life. I love auto rides. I am loving the greys.”

While many complimented the actor on her new look, it also drew the ire of a certain section of the Internet. Replying to her, one user wrote in the comments, “Y this colour of lipstick," and also went on to say how the colour did not look lovely with her outfit. However, Swastika Mukherjee was quick to reply as she said, "Y not?." The actress continued, " And who will decide that? ME. Because it's my face and my lipstick. You can of course not like it but asking why is a little juvenile.”

Swastika Mukherjee, who was seen last year in the critically acclaimed Qala alongside Triptii Dimri, shared two black-and-white images of a woman's stomach with C-section scars on Mother's Day last year. Tagging her daughter, Anwesha Sen, Swastika Mukherjee said, “I've carried a baby within my body. I've slept with a baby on my chest. I have kissed boo-boos, been puked on, peed on and pooped on and spent sleepless nights in a chair. But I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Swastika Mukherjee further added, “My body isn't perfect, filled with scars and marks but when I look into the mirror I see a mother, and there is no greater honour or blessing.” Acknowledging all mothers and maternal figures, she continued, “Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and fathers pulling double duty and Pet Moms out there. You guys are incredible! Cheers to us.”

Swastika Mukherjee is known for her work in movies such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shah Jahan Regency, Shibaji,Dil Bechara, Bhooter Bhabishyat as well as Paatal Lok, the web series.