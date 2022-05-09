Swastika Mukherjee Writes Of 'Scars And Stretch Marks' In Powerful Mother's Day Post

Swastika Mukherjee shared this image. (courtesy: swastikamukherjee13)

Swastika Mukherjee is a well-known name in the Bengali film industry as well as Bollywood, and for good reason. The star is loved not only for her on-screen roles but also off-screen persona. We got a glimpse of her powerful voice on the occasion of Mother's Day when the actress shared two black-and-white images of a woman's stomach with C-section scars. The second image also features a toddler hugging the mother. Tagging her daughter, Anwesha Sen, Swastika Mukherjee said, “I've carried a baby within my body. I've slept with a baby on my chest. I have kissed boo-boos, been puked on, peed on and pooped on and spent sleepless nights in a chair. But I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Swastika Mukherjee further added, “My body isn't perfect, filled with scars and marks but when I look into the mirror I see a mother, and there is no greater honour or blessing.” Acknowledging all mothers and maternal figures, she continued, “Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and fathers pulling double duty and Pet Moms out there. You guys are incredible! Cheers to us.”

A few weeks ago, Swastika Mukherjee shared a selfie with her daughter and penned a lovely note in the caption. “Meeting my monkey after 2 months and monkey has grown taller. Monkey needs to go back to being a baby inside my petu. Time travel is the need of the hour,” she said adding, “Babies grow up too fast.”

In another set of photos that Swastika Mukherjee shared, the mother and daughter are seen enjoying a dinner date. In the caption, she wrote, “Doing what I am good at...with my munchkin at one of my favourite places in Kolkata. Lazing around and looking cool and eating.”

On the occasion of New Year too, Swastika Mukherjee penned a heartwarming message for her daughter, thanking Anwesha for being her strength. An excerpt from the note reads, “My precious little baby who has been my guiding light and has given me all the strength and love and care unconditionally to stand up and fight, fight and come out victorious, be unapologetically me. You have made me fearless. I am not the best parent, I struggle most of the time with my heart being unreasonable and artists are not normal humans (I truly believe that) but you have always been there no matter what.”

Swastika Mukherjee is known for her work in movies such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shah Jahan Regency, Shibaji, Dil Bechara, Bhooter Bhabishyat as well as Paatal Lok, the web series.