'Love Thy Handles': Swastika Mukherjee Has Body Positivity All Figured Out

Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee's mantra for body positivity is - "caress the crevices of your body, handle them with love." The 40-year-old actress, on Tuesday, shared a couple of pictures of herself and addressed the topic of body positivity. In Swastika Mukherjee's words, the pictures in her post aren't "filtered and polished" except the last one, which can be best described as a photo "from a fashion photoshoot." The actress can be seen sporting a saree in the images and showing off her curves. "Love thy handles," she wrote in the caption and added: "We live in a country where people in the glamour industry set unrealistic beauty standards and society is expected to follow them. Standards that make no sense to me. 'Every Body is beautiful' must find a definition beyond captions. It needs to be imbibed in our beliefs." "The last picture in this post is the one we want to see from a fashion photoshoot. We have gotten used to filters and polished images where we don't look like ourselves anymore," she added.

Calling herself "old school," Swastika Mukherjee wrote that she loves her body the way it is and asked her fans to "caress the crevices of your body." Her post read: "But I am old school. I love my body the way it is. I cannot complete this without mentioning Upahar Biswas, the photographer on this project who happily agreed to give the pictures without scrubbing them to perfection. Caress the crevices of your body, handle them with love. If I can, you can too."

Swastika Mukherjee, who is a renowned actress in the Bengali film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2001 Bengali film Hemanter Pakhi. However, her breakthrough film was Mastan, which released in 2004. She went on to feature in several Bengali movies and series such as Anubrata Bhalo Achho, Aami Ashbo Phirey, Byomkesh O Agnibaan, Saheb Bibi Golaam, Kia And Cosmos, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Hello Kolkata, The Stoneman Murders, Jaatishwar and Ebar Shabor, to name a few.

In Bollywood, Swastika Mukherjee has featured in movies like Dil Bechara and in web-series Paatal Lok and Black Widows.

She was last seen in the Bengali web-series Mohomaya.