Don't Be Fooled By Kiku Sharda's Coffee Bill Worth '78,650'

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda's Rahul Bose-moment tweet about his coffee bill is nothing like the actual Rahul Bose-moment. Kiku Sharda, who is known for his sense of humour, was in Bali recently, where he ordered room service for some tea and coffee. As per his tweet, he was charged "78,650/-" for the beverages - now before you gape in awe, let it be known that his bill was issued in Indonesian rupiah, which equals some Rs 400. LOL. Kiku Sharda explained all of this in his tweet as he posted a picture of his bill (just to stun his fans for a jiffy, may be?): "My bill for one cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to Rs 400 in Indian currency. #mehengaayee," he tweeted.

My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to Rs 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayeepic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

In July, actor Rahul Bose tweeted a video in disbelief after being charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh. Tagging the hotel, Rahul Bose had lodged a complaint on Twitter: "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence?" before concluding with a hilarious hashtag- #GoingBananas" Following Rahul Bose's revelation, Twitter roasted the five-star for overcharging and even shared their own - what they called - "Rahul Bose moments" - for instance, popcorn prices at movie halls and overpriced breakfast menus. Tax authorities fined the five-star Rs 25,000 within days for taxing an exempted item.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd#goingbananas#howtogetfitandgobroke#potassiumforkingspic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Kiku Sharda is best known for featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show.

