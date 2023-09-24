Kiku Sharda's Eulogy For His Parents, Who He Lost In The Last 2 Months: 'Together You Are'

Kiku Sharda shared an emotional post. (courtesy: kikusharda)

The Kapil Sharma Show star Kiku Sharda shared an emotional note for his late parents, who he lost within two months. "Lost them both within the last 2 months. My maa and my papa," he began the post with these words. Remembering his mom, Kiku Sharda wrote, "Maa, I miss you a lot, I never thought about life without you. Now who will give me feedback about my TV shows, who will tell me where I am going wrong or wrong, who will be happy on my every success and who will be sad on my every setback. Who will call me after watching KBC episode and tell me what Amitabh Bachchan did today. I wanted to hear a lot more from you, I wanted to say a lot to you, I asked you a lot, to whom all this," he wrote in his post in Hindi.

For his late father, Kiku Sharda wrote, "Papa - Always saw you so strong and confident, always enjoying life. You had so many plans for your children and grandchildren, family mattered the most to you. 'Positivity' is how I describe you, I have never seen anyone to be as positive as you. In the biggest of downfalls of life, you always saw the bright side. Learnt a lot from you and had so much more to learn from you."

He signed off the post with these words, "Both of you made a hurry to leave. Should have stopped for a while, there were some things left. You promised each other to be together forever and together you are. Miss you maa and pa."

Read Kiku Sharda's post here:

Kiku Sharda is best known for featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show. He also starred in TV shows like The Great Indian Comedy Show, F.I.R, Agadam Bagdam Tigdam, Vicky & Vetaal, Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Comedy Nights With Kapil. He has also featured in films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Angrezi Medium, Thank God, Love Khichdi, No Problem, to name a few.