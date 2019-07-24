Rahul Bose Billed Rs 442 For 2 Bananas: 'Who Said Fruit Wasn't Harmful?'

Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442

Staying fit comes at a price. Ask actor Rahul Bose, who was recently charged Rs 442 for two humble bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh.

On Monday, the 51-year-old actor shared a video on Twitter complaining about the bill.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence?" before concluding with a hilarious hashtag- #GoingBananas

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd#goingbananas#howtogetfitandgobroke#potassiumforkingspic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

In the 38-second video, Rahul Bose praises the hotel before saying that he had asked for the fruit while working out in the gym.

He then shows the bill, where he was charged Rs 442 for a full "fruit platter".

"They're just too good for me," the actor remarks sarcastically before the video ends.

A lot of people on Twitter were quick to agree with Rahul Bose.

"Gold plated bananas?" questioned one person. "This is day light robbery," another added.

Its not just banana..its called ullu Banana..😤 — SOUMYA RANJAN (@soumya_tweet) July 23, 2019

Rahul be like pic.twitter.com/056xngddOq — Abu Talha (@WolverineT41148) July 23, 2019

Not everyone, however, was entirely sympathetic.

Why not step outside for a walk and buy from nearest "thele waala" (moving cart) than unnecessary defaming the five star? 5 Stars are supposed to be obnoxiously expensive, you need to give your laziness a rest! — his2annas (@his2annas) July 24, 2019

😂

Basically they dont have a system to enter 2 bananas in their billing software.. so they charged you for an entire fruit platter..

Tho so many hotels have fruit basket in the room. — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) July 22, 2019

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.

