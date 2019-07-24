Rahul Bose Billed Rs 442 For 2 Bananas: "Who Said Fruit Wasn't Harmful?"

On Monday, Rahul Bose shared a video on Twitter complaining about the bill.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 24, 2019 13:09 IST
Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442


Staying fit comes at a price. Ask actor Rahul Bose, who was recently charged Rs 442 for two humble bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh.

On Monday, the 51-year-old actor shared a video on Twitter complaining about the bill.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence?" before concluding with a hilarious hashtag- #GoingBananas

In the 38-second video, Rahul Bose praises the hotel before saying that he had asked for the fruit while working out in the gym.

He then shows the bill, where he was charged Rs 442 for a full "fruit platter".

"They're just too good for me," the actor remarks sarcastically before the video ends.

A lot of people on Twitter were quick to agree with Rahul Bose.

"Gold plated bananas?" questioned one person. "This is day light robbery," another added.

Not everyone, however, was entirely sympathetic.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.

