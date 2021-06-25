Does Genelia D'Souza Specialise In 'Being Bratty'? Maybe Just A Little Bit

Genelia D'Souza in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: geneliad)

Highlights She can be seen mouthing the song 'Little Bit'

The song is by Matthew David Morris

Many fans commented on her post

Actress Genelia D'Souza is known for her adorable smile but did we know that she actually specialises in "being bratty?" No, not us but Genelia herself made this statement in her recent Instagram post. The 33-year-old actress dropped a new video on Instagram. In the video, Genelia gives us a glimpse of her "bratty" self as she can be seen mouthing the song Little Bit by Matthew David Morris. Genelia D'Souza looks pretty in a green top and distressed jeans in the video. Sharing the video on Instagram, Genelia wrote: "Because Being Bratty is my specialty." She added many laughing emojis to the caption. Several fans of the actress commented on her post. Most fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Genelia's video here:

Genelia is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often shares fun videos and pictures from her every day life on Instagram.

Yesterday, the actress shared a picture of herself from her work station. In the picture, she can be seen smiling as she rests her head on her work station. "Dreams don't work unless you do," she wrote in the caption.

Genelia D'Souza, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, often creates fun videos with the actor and shares them on Instagram. Here are some fun Instagram reels that the couple shared on the platform:

In terms of work, Genelia D'Souza has featured in films like Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, Masti, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Force and many more. Riteish, on the other hand was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff.