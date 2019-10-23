Diwali Throwback: The Bachchans' Festival Style In Pics

Diwali Throwback: Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights The Bachchans had low-key Diwali celebrations in 2018 and 2017 The Bachchans are known to host one of the biggest Diwali parties Their guest list for the past years include names like Deepika, Katrina

What if we tell you that the Bachchans are going to host a grand Diwali party this year? It has been reported that the Bachchans will host a Diwali party after a gap of two years this time. Happy, right? We are excited too! Publications such as Mumbai Mirror and Filmfare reported that the Bachchans will celebrate the festival with their friends and colleagues from the film industry this year. We know that just like us, you are also eagerly waiting for the pictures from the Bachchans' Diwali party, therefore, we have handpicked a few throwback photos from their previous Diwali celebrations just for you.

Last year, the Bachchans celebrated the festivals with only family members. Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared pictures from their puja and celebrations on their respective social media profiles. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were twinning in silver lehengas while Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan wore gold traditional outfits. Abhishek Bachchan opted for grey-coloured kurta pyjama set. Sharing the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Diwali ki anek anek shubhkamanayein ... aap sabhi ki Diwali shubh ho" while Aishwarya captioned her post: "Love and light always."

In 2017 also, the Bachchans had a low-key Diwali celebrations because of the death of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai, who died in February that year. Glimpses from the celebrations were shared by Big B on Twitter. One of the photos featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan sitting for the puja with folded hands while the other one featured Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya looked adorable in cream-coloured traditional outfits while Abhishek wore a blue kurta-pyjama set. Amitabh Bachchan opted for a silver-and-pink kurta-pujama set.

The Bachchans are known to host one of the biggest Diwali parties in the industry. Their guest list for the past years have included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, his son Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and family.

The Bachchans, as always, turn heads in their glamorous traditional outfits. Take a look at who wore what in past years' Diwali parties (see pictures from the Bachchans Diwali celebrations in 2016):

Abhishek and Aishwarya celebrating Diwali in 2012.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri attended the Bachchans' Diwali party in 2013.

Inside the Bachchans' Diwali celebrations in 2014.

Dabboo Ratnani and his wife Manisha at the Bachchans' Diwali bash in 2014.

Inside the Bachchans' Diwali celebrations in 2015.

Amitabh Bachchan looked dashing in a red kurta-pyjama set in his 2015 Diwali party.

Abhishek and Aishwarya looked picture-perfect at their 2016 Diwali celebrations.

And here's how Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor added glamour to the Bachchans' Diwali celebrations in the last few years (see pictures from the Bachchans Diwali bash in 2015):

Deepika looked lovely in a Sabyasachi sari at the Bachchans' Diwali party in 2015.

Katrina Kaif at the Bachchans's Diwali party in 2016.

Sonam Kapoor looked beautiful at the Bachchans' Diwali party in 2016.

Meanwhile, also take a look at the pictures from the Bachchans' grand Diwali parties from 2012-2014:

Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita posed for the shutterbugs.

Abhishek welcomed Shah Rukh Khan at their 2015 party.

Hrithik Roshan waved at the shutterbugs.

Deepika was photographed greeting Jaya at the Bachchans' 2014 Diwali party.

Abhishek was clicked escorting Alia Bhatt at his 2013 Diwali party.

We are eager to see who's who of Bollywood will attend the Diwali party at the Bachchans this year.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.