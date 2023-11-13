Diwali 2023: Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan, Salman Khan And Others Attend Arpita Khan's Star-Studded Party

SRK-Gauri and Salman Khan at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash

It was a star-studded affair at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house on the evening of Diwali as the couple hosted a grand party for their family and friends from the industry on Sunday. The celebrity guest list included some of the biggest names in the film fraternity. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one such who was pictured at the party. His plus one was usual suspect Gauri Khan, who is a designer-producer herself. For the evening Shah Rukh Khan opted for a blue kurta. His wife Gauri complemented him in a blue ensemble. Here's about SRK-Gauri attended the party:

Talking about superstars, Arpita Khan's brother and actor Salman Khan also turned up for the party in a black shirt and trousers. The actor also posed for the paparazzi before making his way inside the party. For the unversed, Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif hit the theatres on Sunday. Despite the festival, fans were seen crowding the movie halls across India to catch the film's shows.

Take a look at Salman Khan's OOTN:

Other guests at the party included, Sonakshi Sinha with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi, Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra and many others.