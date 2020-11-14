Diwali 2020 - What Makes Alia Bhatt's Lehenga Super Special: 'Wore Something Different'

Alia Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt, in order to do something "different" this Diwali, picked out a super special outfit. She shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram, sharing glimpses of her entire Diwali look along with a special message. Alia wore the hand-picked pastel pink lehenga as a shout-out to the students of Art Of Living free schools, who embroidered their names and the craftsmen who put together the ensemble. "This Diwali I wanted to do something different, instead I wore something different. This lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people - the children of Art Of Living free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months," wrote Alia. "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali and hope everyone's in the pink of health, just like my outfit," she added.

On the eve of Diwali, Alia Bhatt was spotted partying with her friends, also wearing a pop pink lehenga.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of the first of Ayan Mukerji's epic trilogy Brahmastra next year. In the film, Alia co-stars with actor Ranbir Kapoor, who she is dating. Alia also has two more films in her line-up - SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is based on the life of Mumbai's mafia boss Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was a sex worker and eventually became an underworld don in Mumbai. In RRR, Alia features alongside an ensemble cast comprising Jr NTR and Ram Charan.