Diwali 2020: The 'Solemn Annual Tradition' That Kept Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan Busy

Diwali 2020: Shilpa and Viaan in a still from her video (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa shared a video of her making rangoli

Joining her was her son Viaan

Viaan also wished Shilpa's Instafam adorably

Shilpa Shetty, who hosts grand pujas at home - be it Diwali or Ganesh Chaturthi - shared glimpses of the routine she follows every year on Dhanteras. Shilpa Shetty decorates her house with diyas, flowers and rangoli on Diwali and that's exactly what kept her busy on the first day of the festival of lights. Shilpa Shetty's apprentice, like every year, was her son Viaan Raj Kundra, who not only helped his mom with the rangoli but also wished her Instafam with an adorable message. "The most colourful and beautiful time of the year is here! On the first day of Diwali, following our solemn annual tradition, Viaan and I got down to some serious Rangoli making," Shilpa captioned a video on Instagram.

Sharing her Diwali mood, Shilpa wrote: "It's a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our house on this very auspicious occasion. Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Dhanteras. May Lakshmi Maa and Lord Kuber bless all of you abundantly!"

Here's how beautifully Shilpa and Viaan decorated their home for Diwali:

Shilpa was stunning in a pink saree, which she styled with traditional jewellery: "And now, with the first lamp in my hands, I can safely say: this Diwali is going to be LIT," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a big fat wedding in 2009. Apart from son Viaan, the couple are also parents to daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy in February. Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.