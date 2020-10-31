Diwali 2020: Here's How Tahira Kashyap Is Gearing Up For The Festival Of Lights

Diwali 2020: Tahira Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap )

Ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights, Tahira Kashyap gave us a glimpse of how she is prepping for the festival this year. The author, who is currently living in Chandigarh with husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, posted two photos on Saturday. The pictures show her house beautifully decorated with fairy lights. The photos also feature Tahira Kashyap. "Varied sources of light #diwali #diwalifeels," she captioned one of the posts while sharing another, she wrote: "Diwali feels already. #candid #nofilter #diwali." Reacting to Tahira's post, actress Yami Gautam, who co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor, commented: "Best feeling" with a heart icon.

Tahira Kashyap recently launched her fourth book - The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Her book has received a whole lot of appreciation from husband Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood celebrities. Earlier, applauding The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, Ayushmann posted a video, in which he can be heard saying: "What do I tell you about this girl. You have such a beautiful, hot mind, Tahira. I envy the way you think. The kind of revelations that you made in this book are completely insane. I just hope humare ma-baap na padhe kitaab (I just hope our parents don't read this book)."

Tahira Kashyap made her writing debut with I Promise in 2011. Apart from The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, she has also written novel Souled Out and co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood.