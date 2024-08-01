Divyenndu To NDTV On <i>Mirzapur</i> Fan Frenzy: "A Girl From Brazil Called Her Sister On Video And..."

Divyenndu, who earned a different fanbase across age and generations for his immensely popular screen character Munna Bhaiya in the Amazon Prime show Mirzapur, shared the craze and fan frenzy he experienced in an interview with NDTV's Abira Dhar. Divyenndu, who was MIA from the season 3 of the show, said he is "thoroughly" enjoying the OTT medium apart from films and theatre. Speaking about an incident while he was shooting in Scotland, he told NDTV, "This incident is crazy, in a different way. I was shooting in Scotland. The shot was at a mental asylum. Junior artistes were also there. There were a couple of girls from Brazil. One girl saw me and went absolutely nuts. She called her sister on a video call and said it's him (pointing at Divyenndu)." To his surprise, Divyenndu discovered the girl watched Mirzapur and she's a big fan of the show. "I guess, Mirzapur has broken all the shackles, in terms of age, country, cities everything."

Divyenndu also said that OTT has saved "our cinema" which was not going in the "right direction". He told NDTV, "OTT works on merit. The kind of freedom you get here is amazing. You need to have your stuff written on paper nicely as it's a writer's medium. If audience likes your content, the penetration is so deep that it's beyond you."

The third season of Mirzapur received mixed responses from audience and critics alike. However, a large section of the Internet missed Divyenndu in the new installment and they spoke about it on social media. The first season of Mirzapur released on November 16, 2018. The second season was released in October 2020. Divyenndu was last seen in the Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express alongside Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary. He will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar original Life Hill Gayi.