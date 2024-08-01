Divyenndu Sharma Speaks About Adapting To Life In Uttarakhand Amid Shooting For Life Gill Gayi

Please don't disturb, Divyenndu Sharma. The actor is soaking in the beauty of Uttarakhand. He has been shooting for his upcoming series Life Hill Gayi. Divyenndu essays the character of Dev. In an interview with NDTV, Divyenndu spoke about his life in the hills, his character, and how he has adapted to the slow lifestyle at the location. The Mirzapur star said that the only similarity he has with Dev is that both hail from big cities. “For the character, it is really hard for him to adapt. Kuynki puri zindagi ek tarikhe se jeeye. (Because your entire life, you have lived only one way). Then you come here and suddenly you are dealing with people where you don't share the temperament more than anything. You know, pahad mei har kam aram se hota hai. Sab ho jayega. (In the mountains, every task is done slowly. Everything will be done in its due time)” he said.

Elaborating on the topic, Divyenndu Sharma added, “They take their own time. Woh aapki pehle toh baat hi sunenge 15 min phir dehenge aapko 5 mins ki are you sure ki karna hai. Then when you say ki bhaisab haan karna hai, they go ahead and do it. (People residing in the mountains take their own time. First, they will listen to what you are saying for 15 minutes, next they will look at you for 5 minutes to be sure whether you actually want to do the work. Then when you say that 'yes brother the work needs to be done', they go ahead and do it)”

Divyenndu Sharma, however, does not seem to have a problem with the slow lifestyle in Uttarakhand. “But, it's nice. It's something one can learn. Itna koi bhaga douri, jaldi ki baat nahi hai life mei, kam ho jate hai joh hume lagte hai bohot important hai. Inha pe sabse bada kam yeh hota hai ki garam paani nahi aa raha hai. (There's nothing to be in a rush always in life. Work, which seems important to us gets done eventually. The biggest task here is that ‘hot water is not coming'). But I love the people here” said the actor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=6EWNSBJLJsU

According to the official synopsis, Life Hill Gayi revolves around the story of two siblings-turned-rivals who are “put on an inheritance race by reviving a down-in-the-dumps hotel in the hills.”

Kusha Kapila, Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, and Mukti Mohan are also a part of Life Hill Gayi . The series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 9.