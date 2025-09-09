Divya Khossla Reveals She Got Lice While Shooting For <i>Ek Chatur Naar</i>: "I Had To Take Treatment"

Shooting can be a fun experience, but sometimes actors face unexpected challenges on sets, especially when hygiene is an issue. Divya Khossla recently opened up about one such experience from the sets of her upcoming film Ek Chatur Naar.

In an interview with NDTV's Narinder Saini, the actress revealed that during the shoot, she had to stay in slums, which led to some unexpected consequences. Divya said, "Obviously, thoda unhygienic tha wahan, I had lice in my hair after the shoot schedule finished, so I had to take lice treatment. But yahi tha ki wahan logon mein bahut positivity thi. (Obviousl,y it was a bit unhygienic there, I had lice in my hair after the shoot schedule finished, so I had to take lice treatment. But the thing was, despite that, there was a lot of positivity among the people there)."

Divya also shared the most challenging moment of the shoot. She had to stand right next to a dirty drain without knowing beforehand that her shot would be there. "Dekhiye, ek experience aisa tha ki kyunki humne slums mein shooting ki hai, mujhe pata nahi tha ki set pe aake sir bolenge ki ek fatte pe khade ho jao. Main zara ek inch bhi aage hoti to gir jaati usmein. Aur samne nala tha jisme sabhi jhuggiyon ka waste aata hai. (Here's one experience, because we shot in slums, I didn't know on set that my shot would be there. I had to stand right next to a dirty drain, and if I had moved even an inch forward, I could have fallen in. And all the waste of the slum comes there)."

She further added, "Toh wahan pe khade rehna matlab mere sare emotions us scene mein real ho gaye, aur bahut darr tha kyunki main waise bhi bahut clumsy hoon, jaldi gir jaati hoon, aur har picture ke set pe girti hi hoon. To agar main usmein girti to main soch nahi sakti kya hota mere saath. (Standing there made all my emotions in that scene real, and I was really scared because I am clumsy and fall easily, and I fall on every set. If I had fallen in, I can't even imagine what would have happened to me)."

Despite the challenging conditions, Divya enjoyed the shoot to make her character look completely authentic on screen. Ek Chatur Naar is set to release in theaters on September 12. The movie will also feature Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chhaya Kadam in prominent roles.