Divya Dutta Says She Lost Films Because She Didn't Have A 'Sugar Daddy'

Actress Divya Dutta said she lost a lot of movies because she did not have a "sugar daddy" in Bollywood, reports Indian Express. Theactress added that it was a "process of learning." She told Indian Express: "I will be lying if I say no. Every woman has been propositioned at some point or the other. But I was never directly propositioned but I lost a lot of movies because I didn't have a sugar daddy and somebody else did... Today, I am in a very different position. And it wouldn't have happened if I had a different journey."Recently, actress Daisy Irani revealed that she was raped by her guardian during an outdoor shoot when she was six-years-old. In Hollywood, the downfall of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein featured in the headlines from the latter part of 2017. Several actresses came forward and recounted their stories. Campaigns such as 'Me Too' and 'Time's Up' were launched to help the survivors of sexual misconduct and abuse post-Weinsteingate and safeguard the interests of female artistes. Divya Dutta, talking about Daisy Irani, said: "Now, everyone has started talking about it... A lot of people have admitted that these things happen." However, Divya Dutta, like her colleague Richa Chadha, said that the lack of back-up is one of the reasons why the Harvey Weinsteins of Bollywood cannot be named. "We all know that whenever there are opportunities, there will be these kinds of things. But I do feel that at the end of the day, if you can, I mean if you are not in a very vulnerable situation, you do have choices. In my position, I have had choices and I made them. But I have seen people, who have no choice, and they have gone through lot of s**t. But who is going to stand with them? It is sad. What we do is we ask them to speak but are we giving them a back-up? When you have a back-up, I am sure a lot of people will speak," said Divya Dutta.Divya Dutta has featured in films such asand. She will be next seen in Irrfan Khan's