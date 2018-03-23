Actress Daisy Irani Reveals She Was Raped At 6 By Man Appointed As Her 'Guardian'

Daisy Irani, who starred as a child artiste in films like Boot Polish, Jagte Raho and Naya Daur, toldMumbai Mirror that she was raped during an outdoor shoot by her mother-entrusted "guardian" when she was six-years-old. Daisy Irani said that her mother was "hell-bent on making her a star." She told Mumbai Mirror: "The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened." 60 years later, Daisy Irani can "recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain, and the visual of him belting me." She went to the sets of the film next day as if nothing had happened, she told Mumbai Mirror.
"That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar. He was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry. My mother was hell-bent on making me a star," Daisy Irani added.
Daisy Irani decided to talk about her childhood, which she says "resembled a never-ending black comedy," to alert the parents of child artistes of today to be vigilant for their kids' safety. "Child actors have it tough. In a majority of cases they have been taken advantage of. Maybe a few have had it easy, but most don't, really," she said.
Daisy Irani is the sister of Honey Irani (mother of Farhan and Zoya Akhtar) and Meneka (Farah and Sajid Khan's mother). When her siblings entered the film industry she became "over-protective" for them.
In the last few years, Daisy Irani has starred in films such as Happy New Year, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and Housefull.