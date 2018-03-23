Actress Daisy Irani Reveals She Was Raped At 6 By Man Appointed As Her 'Guardian' Daisy Irani said that she can only recall flashes of that day "but I do remember the killing pain and the visual of him belting me"

Share EMAIL PRINT Daisy Irani (R) in a still from Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Daisy Irani said her mother was 'hell-bent on making her a star' Our lives resembled a never-ending black comedy: Daisy Irani Daisy Irani has starred as a child artiste in Jagte Raho and Boot Polish Boot Polish, Jagte Raho and Naya Daur, toldHum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened." 60 years later, Daisy Irani can "recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain, and the visual of him belting me." She went to the sets of the film next day as if nothing had happened, she told



"That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar. He was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry. My mother was hell-bent on making me a star," Daisy Irani added.



Daisy Irani decided to talk about her childhood, which she says "resembled a never-ending black comedy," to alert the parents of child artistes of today to be vigilant for their kids' safety. "Child actors have it tough. In a majority of cases they have been taken advantage of. Maybe a few have had it easy, but most don't, really," she said.



Daisy Irani is the sister of Honey Irani (mother of Farhan and Zoya Akhtar) and Meneka (Farah and Sajid Khan's mother). When her siblings entered the film industry she became "over-protective" for them.



Daisy Irani also talked about the time when her mother had asked her to dress up to meet a film producer. "When I was 15 or so, my mother made me wear a sari, padded me up with a new-fangled sponge, and left me alone with producer Mallikchand Kochar, who was planning a film called Mere Huzoor then, at his office. It was all quite hilarious... He joined me on the sofa, and started touching me... I knew what was on his mind. I took out the sponge things and handed them to him. He was furious. Now why did I do that? Because, I've always seen the funnier side of things," she told



In the last few years, Daisy Irani has starred in films such as Happy New Year, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and Housefull.



