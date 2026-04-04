Divya Dutta On How She Dealt With Man Who Was 'About To Pinch' Her Sister's B**t: "Whacked His Wits"

Divya Dutta has shared a powerful memory from her younger days. The actress spoke about a moment when she stood up to an eve-teaser to protect her sister.

Recalling the incident, Divya Dutta said it happened in a split second.

“He was about to pinch my sister's butt and I just held him. Now where did that confidence come from? Because I was psyched. It came from my mother. I just held him and whacked his wits. Everyone turned around and then everyone comes to help. That boy just ran away. This is passing it on the confidence to stand up for someone you love,” she told Zoom.

Divya Dutta also spoke about another incident from her school days when she was being followed and harassed regularly. Instead of brushing it off, her mother took charge.

The actress shared, “When I told my mother, she acted immediately. The next day, she waited in the same lane with a group of people and confronted him directly. That incident taught me a lot about standing up and not letting fear take over.”

Divya Dutta has never shied away from opening up about her personal and professional struggles on public platforms. Earlier this year, she spoke candidly about how shooting intimate scenes back in the day was very different from how it is approached today. She also recalled a particular scene from Hisss, where she starred alongside Irrfan Khan.

Talking about that time, the actress told Pinkvilla, "I was very nervous, but itna khoobsurat scene tha wo ki, they're a childless couple, and both are crying, and they're making love. That was the scene. It was a beautiful scene, and our director, Jennifer Lynch, is the daughter of David Lynch. I saw aadha set toh humara bahar se aaya tha aur aadhe humare apne log the. (It was a really beautiful scene about how a childless couple was making love with tears in their eyes. We were working with director Jennifer Lynch, David Lynch's daughter. Half of our crew had come from outside, and half was our own.)"

She added, "Sab na aise khade the ki ye wala shot na accha hojaye. Toh mai nervous thi. What do I do? What do I do? Uss time intimacy directors nahi hua karte the. (Everyone was standing anxiously, willing that the scene would turn out well. I was nervous about what I should be doing. We didn't have intimacy directors at that time.)"

On the work front, Divya Dutta was last seen in the series Chiraiya.