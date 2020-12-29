Disha Patani's Vacation Pic Is Burning Up Instagram And How

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani)

Highlights Disha Patani is currently on a vacation

She hasn't disclosed the location yet

Disha can be seen dressed in a yellow bikini

If we had to sum up Disha Patani's latest Instagram post in a word, we would call it stunning. The actress, who is currently holidaying at an undisclosed beach destination, posted a picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Tuesday afternoon. Disha, dressed in a yellow bikini, can be seen surrounded with water as she stands on a surfboard holding what appears to be an oar in her hand. Disha perfectly accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. The actress captioned the post: "Aquaman feels." Needless to say, Disha's Instafam loved the picture. Her fans filled up the comments section of her post with fire flame emojis.

Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

A month ago, Disha Patani was holidaying in Maldives. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was also on a vacation in the island nation last month. The Malang actress, during her vacation, treated her fans to stunning pictures. Here are some of the posts, you can thank us later:

Disha Patani's last project was Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan after Bharat. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

The actress stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She later featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga, among others.