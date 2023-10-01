Disha Patani's Moving Note To Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput: 'We Couldn't Say Goodbye But...'

Still from a scene in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. (Courtesy: dishapatani)

Actress Disha Patani wrote a heartfelt note for her MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as their film completed 7 years of its release. The Baaghi 2 stars shared a clip from the movie featuring herself and Sushant on her Instagram feed on Saturday and wrote, "Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love wholeheartedly and cherish the ones, who make you happy safe and heard; life's too short for regrets! We couldn't say goodbye, but I hope you're happy and at peace.” Disha Patani's post received big love from her industry friends. Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Phenomenal scene… both of you are so good," while Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Deeeeee, I have picture perfect memory of this scene."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai home. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

See what Disha Patani posted:

Recently, the teaser of Ganapath featuring Tiger Shroff, got a shout out from his rumoured ex Disha Patani. "Congratulations Tiger Shroff, can't wait for this world," she wrote. Replying to Disha Patani on his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, "Yaay, thank you so much D."

See Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Instagram exchange here:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating earlier. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani's break-up on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 last year. Karan Johar asked Tiger: "Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?" To this, Tiger replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Karan Johar "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied "Yea, I think so."