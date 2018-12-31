Disha Patani Shares Her New Year's Plan In An Instagram Post, Now Viral

Disha Patani's upcoming film is Bharat. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Disha Patani outed her plan to welcome the New Year in an Instagram post, which is killing the Internet. Disha Patani shared a picture of herself seated on a Jet Ski and captioned it: "Eat, sleep, swim repeat. So, how are you guys celebrating your new year's?" The Baaghi 2 actress is currently on a (seemingly) solo vacation in an undisclosed location and she has been posting postcard-worthy pictures from her trip. Disha's latest post, which had over five lakh likes in an hour, sent the Internet into a meltdown. "Such a nice picture," wrote a smitten fan while another Instagram user added: "you look stunning."

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

In case you want to check out more pictures from Disha Patani's vacation:

After the vacation, Disha Patani will swing back into the filming of Bharat, her next project which is headlined by Salman Khan. Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artiste in a circus, in which Salman plays the role of daredevil motorcyclist. Earlier, Disha Patani had to take a break from the filming after she was injured while rehearsing for some stunts. The 26-year-old actress is reportedly performing all her stunts and had refused to use a stunt double for some cutting-edge sequence.

Apart from Salman Khan and Disha Patani, actresses Katrina Kaif and Tabu are also a part of Bharat's ensemble cast. Bharat is the adaptation of Korean war drama Ode To My Father, the rights of which were bought by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai) and it is slated for Eid 2019 release.