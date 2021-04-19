Disha Patani And The Maldives, A Love Story. See Pic

Disha Patani shared this photo (courtesy dishapatani)

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are currently holidaying in the Maldives - the couple flew off to the Maldives on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old actress checked sliced out time from her sun-bathing session and shared a glimpse of her Maldives vacation on Instagram. In the photo, Disha Patani can be seen soaking up the sun on the beach. It's always fun decoding Disha Patani's only-emoji captions and this time, she simply captioned her post with the octopus emoji. In the photo, Disha looks stunning in a brown bikini - her Maldives glow is unmissable. Here's the latest postcard Disha Patani sent from the Maldives and gave us major vacation blues.

Just last week, Disha Patani hinted that a beach vacation was on her April itinerary. Sharing a throwback vacation memory of her chilling on the beach, Disha had written: "Missing."

Meanwhile, here are some more photos from Disha Patani's Maldives diaries from the past:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have never addressed their rumoured relationship. During their Maldives vacation last year, they carefully avoided posting photos of them together. In terms of work, Disha Patani made her acting debut with 2015 Telugu movie Loafer. She has also featured in films such as Welcome To New York, Baaghi 2, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat and Malang, among others. She will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.