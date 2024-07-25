Dimple Kapadia Reveals She Was Sceptical About Twinkle Khanna Marrying Akshay Kumar: "I Had My Reservations"

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, in an event organised by FICCI FLO Jaipur, revealed that initally, she wasn't thrilled about her daughter Twinkle marrying Akshay Kumar. She said, "Earlier on, I had my reservations about my daughter getting married to him. Thank God she did. He is what any aspiring actor would want to be as far as discipline is concerned. He is an amazing man. I see him interacting with a lot of people and he derives so much joy in just sitting and playing basketball or cards with you. He can just sit down and chat with you and make you feel so good. He is naughty to the hilt and he finds me to do these things on.”

Back in 2017, when Akshay and Twinkle Khanna appeared as guests on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, Twinkle recalled her mother saying, “Your friend, who's doing some piece on gay newspaper, says that Akshay is gay." In the same interview, Twinkle also revealed that she agreed to marry Akshay if her 2000 film Mela flopped. The author continued, "I called him on the Monday after the film's release and said 'I'll get married'."

A few months back, a throwback video of Twinkle Khanna's father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, surfaced online. In the clip, the superstar revealed (on a fun note) that he had warned Twinkle Khanna about his “hera-pheri” son-in-law Akshay Kumar. Rajesh Khanna humorously says, “Iss umar me toh humara jo jamai raja hai vo boht gaata hai. Kabhi vo Bhool Bhulaiyaa karta hai kabhi Hera Pheri karta hai, Hera Pheri 2 karta jai. Bohot hera pheri karta hai. Hera pheri wala he aadmi hai vo. [At this age, our son-in-law sings a lot. Sometimes he creates Bhool Bhulaiyaa, then he does Hera Pheri, and now Hera Pheri 2. He indulges in a lot of antics. He's quite the 'hera pheri' guy.]

Rajesh Khanna, with lots of humour, continued, “Maine apni beti ko bhi bola hai. Maine kaha hai, “Dekho Tina baba, mai Tina bola hu kyuki Twinkle uska naam hai, Tina baba zara iski lagaam kheech k rakhna lekin itni bhi nahi kheechna ki toot jae. [I've also told my daughter, 'Look Tina baba, keep a check on him [Akshay Kumar], but don't pull the reins too tight that they break.]”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of Bollywood's power couples. They got married in 2001. The two are proud parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.