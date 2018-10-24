DDLJ Completes 1,200 Weeks At Maratha Mandir. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans For 'Unconditional Love'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "Your love has kept Raj and Simran's story alive," wrote SRK "Thank you for falling in love with us," he added DDLJ completed 1,200 weeks at Maratha Mandir

Raj would say "bade bade desho mein aise chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai" but we beg to differ - yeh choti baat nahi hai that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has now completed an uninterrupted run of 1,200 weeks at Mumbai's legendary theatre Maratha Mandir! And Shah Rukh Khan, who played the iconic Bollywood love-hero Raj, is every bit delighted. In a tweet, he thanked fans for blessing his film with unconditional love for 23 years. "A special journey that began 23 years ago goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj and Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank you for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years," tweeted Shah Rukh, who won the Best Actor Filmfare Award for his role.

A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2018

Kajol famously starred as Raj's quintessential love-struck heroine Simran, who also thanked cine-goers for showering love on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. "1200 weeks and still running! Thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on DDLJ for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us," she tweeted. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the cast of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge witnessed stellar performances by Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi and others. Karan Johar, who was yet to make his debut as a director, also starred in the film. In addition, he also assisted director Aditya Chopra and was also in-charge of Shah Rukh and Kajol's wardrobe.

1200 weeks and still running! thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on #DDLJ for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us. @iamsrk@yrf#AdityaChopra — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) October 20, 2018

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has booked the matinee slot at Maratha Mandir since its release in 1995 and usually has full occupancy. Last year, a single show of the film was said to be cancelled for the trailer launch of Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parker.

DDLJ's completion of 1,200 weeks at Maratha Mandir comes after talks of the film being cancelled from the theatre after its historic run of (then) 1009 weeks. However, Yash Raj Films and the owners of Maratha Mandir decided to retain the show following a public outcry from fans.