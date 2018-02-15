A DDLJ Secret: Farah Khan Refused To Choreograph Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol's Songs Farah Khan had 'refused' to take up Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge over other work commitments

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Yash Chopra had personally called Farah to choreograph all the songs "She is so professional and determined," Karan Johar said DDLJ hit the screens in 1995 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra. 23 years later, filmmaker Karan Johar, who also acted in the film, said that choreographer Farah Khan had 'refused' to take up the film over other work commitments, reports news agency IANS. Farah had signed a Marathi film that time. "It's everyone's dream to work with these two biggies at some point in their careers and Farah was getting this opportunity at a very early stage. She refused to take up the project as she had committed to do a Marathi film. That's the level of commitment she has," Karan Johar said while shooting for India's Next Superstars, IANS reports.



Wikipedia tells us that choreographer Saroj Khan was roped in throughout most of the production. However, due to several disputes between her and Aditya Chopra, Farah Khan replaced her in the end. Also, during filming the song Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane, Aditya Chopra did not tell Kajol that Shah Rukh Khan would drop her, as he wanted to capture a spontaneous reaction. The song was shot in India.







"I love Farah. She is so professional and determined with what she wants. I remember we were shooting for DDLJ when (filmmakers) Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra personally called for Farah to choreograph all the songs," Karan added.



Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge won 14 Filmfare Awards and two National Awards also.



(With IANS inputs)



