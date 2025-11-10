"Diljit Dosanjh Replaced Me In <i>Ba***ds</i>, SRK's Company Offered Me Insane Compensation," Recalls Singer Divya Kumar

Diljit Dosanjh lent his voice in the song Tainu Ki Pata in Aryan Khan's directorial debut Ba***ds Of Bollywood. But the song was first recorded by singer Divya Kumar. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, the singer recalled what exactly happened behind the scenes. Divya Kumar also revealed why he turned down a whopping amount of compensation offered by Shah Rukh Khan's company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

"I had received a great opportunity from Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It was for Aryan Khan's Ba**ds of Bollywood," Divya recalled.

"I had originally sung Tainu Ki Pata, but later they replaced it with Diljit Dosanjh's voice. They offered me an insane amount of money to compensate, but I refused to take it. I rejected the money because it was Shah Rukh Khan's company. I had tears in my eyes when I was sitting in his office," Divya recalled.

For the unversed, Tainu Ki Pata marks Manoj Pahwa's solid entry and realising his dream of becoming a playback singer in the series.

Why Divya Kumar Rejected The Compensation

"It was SRK who made me. I was inspired by him. Every time I was rejected from a show or competition, I would go outside Mannat and cry my heart out. He gave me the strength to move forward. Like how others believe there's a divine energy guiding them—for me, that energy is SRK," Divya reasoned why he didn't take the money.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Divya Kumar lent his voice for Shah Rukh Khan in Anand L Rai's Zero (2018). Divya sang Ishaqbaazi with Sukhwinder Singh and Swagat Rathod, composed by Ajay-Atul and penned by Irshad Kamil.

What Shah Rukh Khan Posted About Tainu Ki Pata

Shah Rukh Khan, who had a cameo in the series, shared a BTS video of the song.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji....you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn't trouble u too much. Love u."

The internet reacted to the video. A fan wrote, "The Best collab." Another fan wrote, "Unexpected collaboration." Another fan wrote, "Singh and King at a time."

About The Show

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on 3 February 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The show boasts an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa.