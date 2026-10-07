'Diljit Dosanjh Is My Current Favourite Punjabi Singer': Pakistan Legend Wasim Akram

Pakistani cricket commentator, coach, and former cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, Wasim Akram, is a Diljit Dosanjh fan. In a viral clip, a journalist asked the former cricketer about his favourite Punjabi singer.

"Diljit Dosanjh is my current favourite Punjabi singer. He is the biggest star in the world. His music is amazing. He is the star in the true sense of the term. His music is zabardast (superb)," said Wasim Akram with a big smile on his face.

Just two days ago, Diljit has announced The India leg tour. It will open in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and will then move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh has also been added to the tour, although the promoter is yet to share the date and venue details for the show.

The India tour was announced by BookMyShow, the official promoter, on Sunday. The announcement comes after Diljit had already confirmed that Ahmedabad would host a show as part of the Aura World Tour. The concert will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

"Ahmedabad marked the beginning of Diljit Dosanjh's homecoming. Now, Aura is set to travel much further. Following the announcement of the world tour's landmark debut at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 will head to multiple cities across the length and breadth of India between November and December 2026," the press release said.

Fans will be able to book tickets exclusively through BookMyShow. The first window will open through a RuPay Credit Card Pre-Sale on October 6 at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Diljit was last seen as an actor in Satluj, which premiered globally on ZEE5 on July 3. The film was removed from the streaming platform two days later. The biographical drama, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had faced a long certification battle before its makers opted for a direct OTT release.