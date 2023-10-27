The Diljit Dosanjh Effect: Sia Sings In Punjabi For His New Track Hass Hass. The Internet Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from his new song. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Attention, folks. Leave everything and rush straight to Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram timeline. The Punjabi singer and actor has released his new track Hass Hass. Surprise. Surprise. Diljit has collaborated with Australian singer Sia. Well, they have delivered an exceptional song. Best part? Sia singing in Punjabi. Yes, you read that right. In the clip, shared from the music video of Hass Hass, Sia is seen carrying her iconic look from Cheap Thrills and Unstoppable. The two are seen vibing to the peppy number. Sharing the video Diljit wrote, “Hass Hass with queen Sia. Her Punjabi is jiting my dil…video out now on YouTube…Sia X Dosanjh.” In no time, the comments section was flooded with several lauding her. A comment read, “Wow! Sia, singing in Punjabi! It's beautiful”.

“Am I in a parallel universe or something? Grew up listening to Sia and never ever thought she would sing a Punjabi song…Anything can happen in the world,” commented a user.

Another commented, “Diljit Dosanjh can make anyone sing in Punjabi. This collaboration with Sia is pure magic and one for the generations.”

A person said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd hear Sia singing in Punjabi…Diljit Dosanjh what can you not do!?!”

Dubbed as “an anthem of love and joy” made to unite “the world through the universal language of music”, the song is composed by Diljit Dosanjh, Greg Kurstin, and Indrr Bajwa. Hass Hass' lyrics are written by Diljit, Indrr Bajwa, and Sia.

Check out the entire song here:

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Amberdeep Singh's Punjabi film Jodi, which hit the theatres on May 5. Next, the actor will be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will be helmed by Imtiaz Ali and features Diljit alongside Parineeti Chopra. It is slated to release next year. Apart from this, Diljit also has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew in the kitty. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles.