Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill Bungalow-Turned-Luxury Apartment Sold For Rs 172 Crore: Report

Late actor Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill bungalow, which was set for demolition in 2023 to make way for a luxury housing project, has now seen a significant investment. Apco Infratech Private Limited has purchased a triplex apartment in the new development for Rs 172 crore. According to The Indian Express, the documents obtained by Zapkey.com reveal that the apartment spans the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors, covering 9,527 sq ft, with a valuation of Rs 155 crore. The purchase price of Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft is among the highest in the area. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs 9.3 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The redevelopment project, named The Legend, is being managed by Ashar Group and has 4 and 5 BHK luxury apartments, as well as a 2,000 sq ft museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar. The redevelopment follows a 2016 agreement between Dilip Kumar and Ashar Group.

ICYDK: The bungalow had previously faced legal challenges, including accusations against a real estate firm of document forgery. In 2017, Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Bano, confirmed that the family had resolved the issue and regained control of the property.

Dilip Kumar died in 2021. He appeared in films such as Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Ram Aur Shyam, Gunga Jumna, Mashaal, and Karma.