Advertisement

Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill Bungalow-Turned-Luxury Apartment Sold For Rs 172 Crore: Report

Dilip Kumar died in 2021

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill Bungalow-Turned-Luxury Apartment Sold For Rs 172 Crore: Report
A throwback of Dilip Kumar. (courtesy Akshaykumar)
New Delhi:

Late actor Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill bungalow, which was set for demolition in 2023 to make way for a luxury housing project, has now seen a significant investment. Apco Infratech Private Limited has purchased a triplex apartment in the new development for Rs 172 crore. According to The Indian Express, the documents obtained by Zapkey.com reveal that the apartment spans the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors, covering 9,527 sq ft, with a valuation of Rs 155 crore. The purchase price of Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft is among the highest in the area. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs 9.3 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The redevelopment project, named The Legend, is being managed by Ashar Group and has 4 and 5 BHK luxury apartments, as well as a 2,000 sq ft museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar. The redevelopment follows a 2016 agreement between Dilip Kumar and Ashar Group.

ICYDK: The bungalow had previously faced legal challenges, including accusations against a real estate firm of document forgery. In 2017, Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Bano, confirmed that the family had resolved the issue and regained control of the property.

Dilip Kumar died in 2021. He appeared in films such as Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Ram Aur Shyam, Gunga Jumna, Mashaal, and Karma.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Dilip Kumar, Dilip Kumar Pali Hill Bungalow, Dilip Kumar House
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Parineeti Chopra Shares Life Lessons In New Post: "Be Unafraid Of Throwing Toxic People Out Of Your Life"
Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill Bungalow-Turned-Luxury Apartment Sold For Rs 172 Crore: Report
Tara Sutaria On Rumours Of Her Playing Yash's "Second Love Interest" In <i>Toxic</i>: "Nobody Is Second To Anyone"
Next Article
Tara Sutaria On Rumours Of Her Playing Yash's "Second Love Interest" In Toxic: "Nobody Is Second To Anyone"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;