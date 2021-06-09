Dilip Kumar Likely To Be Discharged From The Hospital On Thursday

A file photo of Dilip Kumar. (courtesy TheDilipKumar )

Highlights Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared an update

The actor was hospitalised on Sunday morning

He was admitted after he complained of breathlessness

Hindi cinema veteran Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning after he complained of breathlessness, might be discharged on Thursday. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui, in a tweet shared by the actor's official Twitter handle shared the update on Wednesday and he wrote, "Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday)."

Read the tweet here:

Update:



Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

Dilip Kumar's wife and actress Saira Banu has actively been sharing updates on his health. In a tweet, she stated that Dilip Kumar is "stable" and might be discharged soon. The actor is currently under the care of a team of senior doctors, Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar at the hospital. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital last month as well for his regular health checkup and was discharged two days later.

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Last year, Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan, 88, both COVID-positive, were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment, where they died. Before the imposition of the nationwide-lockdown in March last year, actor Dilip Kumar revealed that he and his wife, actress Saira Banu, were under "complete isolation and quarantine" as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam, to name a few. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.