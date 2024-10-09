Advertisement

Dil-Luminati India Tour Just Got Bigger, Diljit Dosanjh Adds Two More Shows. Details Inside

The singer recently added two more shows to the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Read Time: 2 mins
Dil-Luminati India Tour Just Got Bigger, Diljit Dosanjh Adds Two More Shows. Details Inside
Image Instagrammed by Diljit Dosanjh. (courtesy: DiljitDosanjh)
New Delhi:

After lighting up stages across Canada, America, Australia and New Zealand, Diljit Dosanjh is about to bring the Dil-luminati magic to India. The singer recently added two more shows to the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. He will perform live in Jaipur on November 3 and has added another concert in Delhi on October 27, following his previously scheduled show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26. Ticket sales for both shows will begin on Wednesday at 2 PM.

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour caused a frenzy last month, with pre-sale tickets selling out in just two minutes across 10 venues ( including Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati) and general tickets being sold out in a record 30 seconds.

In an earlier interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head - Live Division of Saregama India and one of the masterminds behind the tour, shared that they had some apprehensions while choosing the cities. He said, "When we were planning the tour, we had some apprehensions while choosing the cities. But after seeing the response, it's been heartwarming. In every city, the response has been massive. For every single ticket, there were four people waiting in line. It can't get better than this. Diljit Paaji will perform in 4-5 cities for the first time-Lucknow, Indore, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. He has never performed there before."

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour will kick off on October 26, with performances lined up in several cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Before his India tour, Diljit performed across Europe from September 9 to October 2. Earlier this year, he made history as the first Punjabi musician to perform at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, where he even met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his tour.

Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh India Concert, Diljit Dosanjh India Tour
