Writers Reveal Missed Easter Eggs In Netflix’s "Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen"

Netflix's horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen quickly became a talking point among fans who love the genre. The eight episode show premiered on March 26 and ended with a violent finale that left many wondering if the story could continue in the future.

Although Netflix has not announced a second season, writer Haley Boston and writer/script coordinator Isaac Sims spoke about the creative process behind the series. They also revealed that the series, produced by Stranger Things creators Duffer Brothers, contains several hidden details and references that many viewers may have missed during their first watch.

Recalling the atmosphere of the writer's room for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, Isaac Sims told The Daily, “The writer's room was pretty incredible. I've been in a couple of different writers' rooms now and there was such a unique blend of talent in that writer's room.

“We had people who were baked and born into the horror universe. Everyone brought something really unique and really special to the room. And that's a testament to Haley, wrangling all these different writers' backgrounds and collecting a room full of voices she thought would amplify the story she was trying to tell.”

Haley Boston explained that the writers intentionally created moments that'll make viewers think they knew what was coming next, only to take the story in a different direction. She said this approach was planned from the beginning because the team wanted the twists to feel unexpected while still making sense.

“Their goal was to create an ending that surprises viewers but also leaves enough clues so that everything fits together once the mystery is revealed.

According to Isaac Sims, the writers often focused on finding ways to avoid predictable storylines. Whenever they used a familiar idea or situation, they tried to give it a different outcome than viewers might expect.

Haley Boston further revealed that the series included many hidden details that viewers may not notice the first time they watch it. One example involves the address shown on an envelope at the end of the first episode.

The numbers were chosen because they match the release date of the horror film Carrie. Another hidden reference appears in a shirt worn by Rachel, which features the Timberline Lodge, a location connected to the classic horror movie The Shining.

While working on the story, the team realised that the wedding in the series takes place on the same day as the Super Bowl. Because of that, during the show's bloody scenes, television commentary about the football game can be heard in the background. She said there are many small things like these throughout the series that connect to horror films, pop culture and other hidden clues.

