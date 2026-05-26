Remember Short Circuit From <i>Munna Bhai MBBS</i>? He Is Rajkumar Hirani's Son Vir

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir is all set to make his OTT debut with Pritam and Pedro, which also stars Arshad Warsi.

Interestingly, the project marks Arshad and Vir's on-screen reunion. Vir played Arshad's son in Munna Bhai MBBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

On Tuesday, Arshad shared a BTS video from the sets of Munna Bhai MBBS along with a picture with Vir from the series.

"Short Circuit kaafi tall ho gaya hai @virhirani," he captioned the post.

Responding to him, Vir left a heartfelt comment.

"24 years later... full circle. Love you, Arshad sir," he replied.

In a press note, Arshad Warsi reflected on his old memories with Vir.

"Vir has literally grown up in front of my eyes. We first worked together during Munna Bhai, where I played Circuit and he played my son, Short Circuit. Even back then, he was this curious, adorable kid, constantly asking Raju Sir and me questions, while also being mischievous enough to make the whole set laugh. And now, years later, standing next to him as a co-actor on Pritam and Pedro feels truly surreal and emotional. It honestly feels like watching someone you've known as a child grow into such a sincere and talented actor. There's something very special and personal about that journey coming full circle," he shared.

Rajkumar Hirani's production series Pritam and Pedro is set to release on JioHotstar on July 3.