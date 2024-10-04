Navratri 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Isha Foundation In Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the sweetest Navratri wish with her fans. In pictures shared on Instagram, she can be seen visiting a temple to seek blessings. The actress was dressed in a beautiful all-red ethnic outfit. One frame shows her praying with her eyes closed and hands folded, while another captures her standing in the temple with her back to the camera. Now, you might be wondering which temple she visited. Well, according to her location tag, Samantha was at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. In her caption, the star wrote, “I took your word for it. Thank you Devi! Happy Navaratri to all of you.”

A few days ago, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was honoured with the Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA Utsavam 2024. The event, held on September 27, brought together stars from both South Indian and Bollywood films. In a video posted by IIFA Utsavam on their official Instagram account, fans can catch the joyful moment when Samantha received her award from Vicky Kaushal. For the occasion, Samantha wore a beautiful green shimmery dress. Check out the video below:

Before that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that she is back on the sets of Rakt Bramhand and is quite “glad” about it. The actress had taken a long break due to health issues. On September 19, she posted a picture on Instagram showing her ID with a bloody crown, which symbolises the Netflix show. The photo also included a pencil, a backpack and a coffee cup. In her post, she wrote, “Never stop dreaming. Glad to be back on a film set after a while. Rakt Bramhand.” Created by the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, Rakt Bramhand is directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show also features Varun Dhawan in a key role. Citadel: Honey Bunny will be released on Prime Video on November 7.