IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Winning Glory, Awarded Woman Of The Year

Actress Samantha Prabhu was awarded the prestigious 'Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema' at the IIFA Utsavam 2024. The event, which took place on Friday, saw the brightest stars from both South Indian and Bollywood cinema under one roof. In a video shared by IIFA Utsavam's official Instagram account, fans can see the joyful moment as Samantha accepts her award from Kaushal, highlighting her success and popularity in the industry. For the event, Samantha opted for a stunning green shimmery dress setting the fashion bar high.

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)