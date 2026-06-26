Taylor Swift’s Old Comment Fuels Rumours That This Singer May Perform At Her Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are constantly making headlines about their reported July 4 wedding plans. While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the event, speculation has been growing about everything from the guest list to the entertainment expected at the celebration. One of the biggest questions surrounding the wedding is who might perform during the festivities.

Fans now believe Swift may have already dropped a clue about that last year. During the promotion of her 2025 album The Life Of A Showgirl, the singer spoke about her longtime friendship with Ed Sheeran and jokingly suggested that he might have a hard time turning down the chance to perform at her wedding.

During an appearance on the UK's Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Taylor Swift was asked about the possibility of Ed Sheeran performing at her wedding. The question came after host Fleur East mentioned that Sheeran had revealed he is often invited to sing at people's weddings. East then asked Swift if her friend will also be performing at her own wedding.

The singer said, “It would be hard to keep him from it. The sad thing is, he's like, ‘I'm always being asked to sing at weddings.' I'm like, ‘Ed, if there's a stage, you know that you'll be on it.' He knows what people want and he wants to give people what they want. That's the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing and we love writing and we love singing. So, we're like, ‘Oh, don't make me sing.' You know what I mean?”

“We love to get up on stage. It's actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing at anything. I saw him last weekend actually at a wedding of one of our best friends and we were just talking about how much we love when he came out on stage with me at Wembley during the Eras Tour.”

While no official announcement has been made, reports suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could tie the knot on July 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The date will also coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States.