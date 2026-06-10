Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly Planning A Multi Million Dollar MSG Wedding

There's no stopping the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumours. The couple, a new report says, may be planning to get married at Madison Square Garden (MSG), one of the iconic venues in New York City.

The pair may have rented the arena for three days, including time to prepare the venue, host the ceremony and remove decorations. If true, the booking reportedly cost around 1 million dollars.

A source told TMZ that “the soon-to-be-weds rented out MSG for at least 3 days, one day early for set up, the day of the event, and the day after to strike it all. Booking MSG will set ya back about $1 million per night and Taylor did not get a special deal on the ‘World's Most Famous Arena.' There are several dark days on The Garden's calendar before the July 3 wedding event and TS is using that time to build something for the big day.”

According to previous reports, over 1000 guests are expected to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Reports also claim that the couple is taking extra steps to keep the event private. Instead of sending traditional paper invitations, the couple are contacting guests through text messages and calls.

The venue also offers several advantages when it comes to privacy. Because the building does not have windows, it'll be much harder for photographers to capture pictures from outside. Reports also note that the venue has underground parking, which allows celebrity guests to arrive and leave without attracting large crowds or media attention.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to get married on July 3. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the date.