Did Nayanthara just confirm she's engaged to Vignesh Shivan? On Tuesday, Nayanthara took a top spot on the list of trends after the promo of a show, which has a glimpse of the actress talking about her engagement ring, went crazy viral. Nayanthara, who made an appearance on the television show to promote her new film Netrikann, can be seen speaking to show host Dhivyadharshi in the promo video. Asked about her ring, Nayanthara says in Tamil: "This is an engagement ring." Dhivyadharshi goes on to ask Nayanthara what all she likes about Vignesh Shivan, when the actress says: "Everything". Aww, how sweet is that!

Nayanthara has been dating Vignesh Shivan since 2018 - the couple fell in love while working together for the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan. Reports about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's speculated engagement cropped up in 2019 when at an event that year, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh Shivan as her "fiance." What followed was reports about their speculated wedding plans, which the duo have denied.

In March this year, Vignesh Shivan appeared to hint at a possible engagement with this loved up post, which offered a glimpse of Nayanthara's ring on the engagement finger. His caption in Tamil - "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu" - roughly translated to "Finger is entwined with life."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan often trend for sharing loved up posts for each other. Last year, Vignesh Shivan celebrated his 35th birthday with Nayanthara and her family in Goa.

In terms of work, Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam movie Nizhal. Apart from Netrikann, Nayanthara has films such as Annaatthe, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Aaradugula Bullet in her line up.