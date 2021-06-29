Asked To Post A Pic Of Him And Nayanthara Kissing, Vignesh Shivan Had This Epic Reply

Vignesh Shivan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: wikkiofficial )

Vignesh Shivan sure knows how to handle weird requests by fans. The reason we are saying this is because on Sunday, the filmmaker interacted with his Instafam via an Ask Me Anything session and that's when he came across a request by a fan, who asked the filmmaker to post a picture of himself kissing his girlfriend and actress Nayanthara. Vignesh and Nayanthara, who first met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan (directed by Vignesh), have been dating for quite some time now. Replying to the user in the most epic way, Vignesh Shivan wrote: "I will be busy... Only someone else has to click during that time." Mic drop.

See Vignesh Shivan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Vignesh's Instagram story.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been dating since 2018. When at an event in 2019, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh Shivan as her "fiance," reports of their engagement and wedding plans trended big time on social media. However, the duo denied the reports.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love while working together for the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan.

Vignesh Shivan often treats us to loved up pictures of himself and Nayanthara.

Last year, the duo enjoyed a relaxing getaway in Goa with their respective families. Vignesh also celebrated his 35th birthday with Nayanthara and her family in Goa. Check out the pictures here:

In terms of work, Nayanthara was last seen in Netrikann, a remake of Korean film Blind. It was directed by Milind Rau. She will next be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Annaatthe.