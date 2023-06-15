Diana Penty Was 'Beyond Excited' To Work With Amitabh Bachchan. Her Experience

Diana Penty with Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: dianapenty)

Diana Penty can't keep calm because she just wrapped a film with Amitabh Bachchan. She posted pictures with Big B and her other co-stars and shared her experience of working with the megastar. "And it's a wrap. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting Section 84, I was beyond excited to be working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous. But now that we've been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to 'BE' in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass."

Diana Penty added in her post, "Also, finally got to hang out with Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee on set. Here's proof that we're actually in the same film. Ribhu Dasgupta, thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully but more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities."

Diana Penty shared this post:

In terms of work, Diana Penty was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Diana was also a part of Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat. Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina were also part of the project.

Diana Penty began her career as a model and she made her Bollywood debut with Cocktail, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Diana Penty has featured in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Lucknow Central, to name a few.