Diana Penty On Sharing Birthday With Shah Rukh Khan Diana Penty disclosed her birthday plans and they are nowhere near the grand scale of SRK's Alibaug bash. Nonetheless, it's a sweet birthday plan

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Diana Penty celebrates her 32nd birthday today (Image courtesy: Diana Penty) New Delhi: Highlights It motivates you to work hard: Diana on sharing birthday with SRK Diana may opt for a 'quiet dinner with family and friends' Shah Rukh Khan hosted a grand bash for family and friends in Alibaug Cocktail actress seemed contended. She told PTI: "It feels good to share a birthday with someone from the industry who is so highly accomplished and successful. It motivates you to work hard and do the same. I've always admired him for his hard work, winning attitude, wit and humour. I wish him good health, happiness and limitless success."



