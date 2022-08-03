Dia Mirza's Emotional Post On Death Of Niece: 'Tanya Was Like A First Born Child To Me'

Dia Mirza with her niece Tanya. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza has shared another heartbreaking post about her niece Tanya Kakde, who died recently. Sharing a picture with her, she has written a long note on how she used to cheer up her day each time she visited the actress in Mumbai. In the post, she also talked about "life" and how "immensely rewarding" and "cruel" it can be. She wrote, "I remember squeals of 'Dia Maashi' filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit...She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever."

She added, "For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her. Tanya was in many ways like a first born child to me. While she never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful... Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don't expect this to ever make any sense. All i do know is that every time i see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes."

She concluded the post by writing, "As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them... this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her. I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace... love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives".

Dia Mirza's niece Tanya Kakde was Congress leader Feroz Khan's daughter. According to a report in the Times of India, Tanya died in a car accident in Hyderabad on Monday. She was travelling with her friends from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International airport to the city when the accident happened. "The sunroof of the car was open. When the vehicle overturned, Tanya suffered a severe head injury. She also sustained a severe injury in her right hand. Tanya was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but she was declared brought dead by doctors," RGI airport inspector R Srivinas told Times of India.

On Tuesday, Dia Mirza shared a picture of her niece Tanya and wrote an emotional message. She wrote, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti."

