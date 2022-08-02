Dia Mirza's Heartbreaking Post On Niece's Death: 'My Child. My Jaan. Gone Into The Light'

Dia Mirza shared this pic of her niece. (courtesy: diamirza)

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared a post about her niece, Tanya Kakde, who died recently. Without giving details on the cause of death, Dia shared a picture of her niece and an emotional message. Her eulogy read: "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti." She added a yellow heart emoticon, a tiger one and a folded hands emoji.

Many of Dia's industry friends expressed grief. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan's sister, wrote: "May she be the brightest star in the sky."Actor Gaurav Kapur commented: "So sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences." Gul Panag, too, wrote, "Deepest condolences." Bhavana Panday, Gauahar Khan and Rahul Dev shared folded hands and heartbreak emojis.

Here's Dia's post:

Tanya Kakde, 21, was Congress leader Feroz Khan's daughter. According to The Times of India, Tanya died in a car accident on NH 44. She was travelling with two of her friends from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International airport to the city. Her friend Mirza Ali was driving the car.

"The sunroof of the car was open. When the vehicle overturned, Tanya suffered a severe head injury. She also sustained a severe injury in her right hand. Tanya was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but she was declared brought dead by doctors," RGI airport inspector R Srivinas told Times of India.

Tanya was a make-up artist. She once shared a post on creating one of Dia's red-carpet looks. The caption read: "Sparkle and glow. A beautifully finished look for my most favourite and gorgeous." Here's the post:

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was seen last in the film, Wild Dog.